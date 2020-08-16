MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 29-year-old woman Saturday night for operating a vehicle under the influence with a child in the backseat.
Authorities in Eau Claire say they pulled over a Chippewa Falls woman around midnight for a defective headlight, who was traveling on Highway 53 south of Melby Street. State patrol says the woman showed signs of impairment and noticed there was an 8-year-old child in the backseat.
After investigation, it was determined that she was operating under the influence of prescription medications.
Arrangements were made for someone to pick up the child, and the woman was transported to Mayo Eau Claire for an evidentiary blood draw, which she refused.
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested the woman for operating a motor vehicle under the influence as a first offense, with a child in the vehicle under the age of 16.
She was later released to a responsible party.
