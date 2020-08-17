Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s office says officers and deputies are in the midst of an armed standoff Monday night in Blaine.
Authorities were called to the 600 block of 120th Avenue Northeast at about 8:37 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance. Blaine police officers arrived to hear shots being fired.
A perimeter was set up in the neighborhood, and law enforcement are attempting to talk to the person inside the residence, who is believed to be with at least one other person.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
You must log in to post a comment.