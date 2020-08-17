MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is good news for people waiting to adopt a new dog into their family: The Animal Humane Society is now ready to deliver.
They took in 40 dogs Monday from a shelter in Oklahoma, with about half of them puppies.
Aaron Guggemos, the director of strategic projects for AHS, says they were sent to Minnesota because there’s a better chance they’ll find a new home in “the Land of 10,000 Lakes.”
“It’s nice to have some dogs coming in to our organization,” Guggemos said. “It’s been tough here in the [Twin Cities], where there are a lot of people who want to adopt dogs. We and many other shelters and rescues have not had that many for the past few months.”
Some of the dogs and puppies will be ready to adopt in a couple of days.
Right now, AHS is doing virtual adoptions. Dogs are available to view, and adoption applications can be found, on AHS’s website.
