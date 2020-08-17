CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dry weather in Minnesota is driving black bears closer to campsites and homes.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says dry conditions in the northeastern and north-central parts of the state have caused a shortage of food bears eat in the wild, so they’re looking for your leftovers.

Residents in these areas are urged to lock the lids on their dumpsters, keep trash containers in a locked shed or garage, and take down bird feeders.

Campers are advised to store food in a locked car, and make sure they don’t leave anything behind.

