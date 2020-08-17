Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Fridley say a man was killed after being struck by a train.
According to the police department, officers responded Sunday around 9:40 a.m. to a report of a body on the railroad tracks at the 7900 block of Burlington Northern Santa Fe in Fridley.
There, officers found an adult man, identified as 44-year-old Jason Embertson, dead on the western tracks. Officials say the victim’s injuries are consistent with being struck by a train. Emberston has no known permanent address.
The incident remains under investigation.
