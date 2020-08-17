MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The spotlight turns to Minnesota and Wisconsin, as President Donald Trump brings his campaign to the Midwest.

He made two stops in Minnesota Monday, before traveling to Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

This was a far different campaign stop than the president’s other visits. There were no massive overflow crowd. Instead, there was a crowd of several hundred carefully-chosen party regulars and VIPs.

The crowd of invited guests gave the president a resounding ovation as he predicted victory.

“We’re gonna win this state, we’re going to take back the White House,” Trump said.

The president and his supporters point to an Emerson Poll out last week which shows he is trailing Joe Biden in Minnesota by only three points, which is within the margin of error. The president touted his economic record, saying he will revive the economy again, and blamed China for the coronavirus.

“Before the China virus invaded our shores, we built the greatest economy in history. There was nothing like it. We were beating everybody, including China,” Trump said.

He also touted his record of helping the mining industry in Minnesota’s Iron Range, saying he personally has revived the industry despite the economic harm caused by pandemic.

“The China plague will fade, but we will not forget. But if Biden wins, the Iron Range will be shut down forever, you know that. He’ll shut it down very early on, forever,” Trump said.

The president bashed opponents Biden and Kamala Harris for their radical agenda. He also took time to slam Minnesota Democrats, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.