MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Morrison County say a 45-year-old man was injured in an ATV crash Saturday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 10:40 a.m. to 25th Avenue, approximately three miles south of Swansville, Minnesota.
Officials say Victor Althaus of Little Falls was traveling southbound on 25th Avenue testing his ATV when the throttle stuck, causing the ATV to accelerate. The 45-year-old was thrown from the vehicle and the ATV went into the ditch.
Althaus was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.
No additional information is available at this time.
