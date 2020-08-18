MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are dead following a domestic situation Monday night in Blaine.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to the domestic call around 8:30 p.m. at a home on the 600 block of 120th Avenue Northeast.
At the scene, officers learned that a man was inside with a gun. Later, gunshots rang out, and two children fled the home.
Officers from several nearby police departments, as well as the State Patrol, set up a perimeter around the house and tried to make contact with those inside. Their efforts were unsuccessful.
When officers entered the home, they found the bodies of a man and a woman. Their names have yet to be released.
Investigators say they are not looking for any suspects. The incident remains under investigation.
