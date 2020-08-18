MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bloomington School Board unanimously voted Monday to shift their original back to school plan of hybrid learning to distance learning this fall, citing staffing concerns.
The school district stated they would not be able to “create a viable district-wide staffing plan for hybrid model that balanced family preferences with staff health accommodation requests, while ensuring a quality educational experience for each student.”
“While our hopes and plans were to have students and staff return to school, this difficult decision is based on our goal to prioritize a safe learning environment for students, teachers, staff and families,” the district said.
Bloomington Public Schools say the 2020-21 school year, they are calling Distance Learning 2.0, may pivot to a different learning model as conditions around COVID-19 shift, and in alignment with the state’s guidance.
The school says Distance Learning 2.0 will be fully remote with learning improvements based on feedback from last spring. This model will include direct teacher instruction and independent student work, with a combination of virtual meetings, interactive class sessions and pre-recorded videos.
