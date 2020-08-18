MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) – General Mills and Faribault Foods announced Tuesday a national recall of 14 ounce cans of Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup.
This recall is for one date code: better if used by date of May 26, 2022.
General Mills’ recall amounts to less than 3,000 cans; Faribault Foods reports they are recalling approximately 15,134 pounds of the product.
The recall is being issued because the cans were mislabeled and the product inside contains allergens including soy and dairy which are not labelled on the can. It also contains beef and pork, which are not declared on the product label.
All other types and code dates of Progresso soup are not affected by this recall.
The problem was discovered when a distributor for Faribault Foods received complaints that the soup contained meatballs and pasta instead of chicken and noodles. There have been no confirmed reports of reactions due to consumption of the products.
Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-200-9377.
