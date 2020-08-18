CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Minnesota News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kayne West has filed signatures to be on the Minnesota ballot in November.

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office says the musician’s representatives arrived at their office just before the 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline to file.

Two-thousand valid signatures are needed to be on the ballot, and the office has 10 days to verify them before giving a receipt to West’s attorney.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 11: (AFP OUT) Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images)

West filed to be on Wisconsin’s ballot earlier in the month, but it has been challenged on the grounds that papers were fired too late, didn’t include information on his residency, and may have contained ineligible signatures.

With Minnesota and Wisconsin as key battleground states in November, Democrats have claimed that Republicans are encouraging West to run for president in order to take votes away from presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Trump narrowly lost Minnesota in 2016, and won Wisconsin by just 1%.

