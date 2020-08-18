MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kayne West has filed signatures to be on the Minnesota ballot in November.
The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office says the musician’s representatives arrived at their office just before the 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline to file.
Two-thousand valid signatures are needed to be on the ballot, and the office has 10 days to verify them before giving a receipt to West’s attorney.
West filed to be on Wisconsin’s ballot earlier in the month, but it has been challenged on the grounds that papers were fired too late, didn’t include information on his residency, and may have contained ineligible signatures.
With Minnesota and Wisconsin as key battleground states in November, Democrats have claimed that Republicans are encouraging West to run for president in order to take votes away from presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Trump narrowly lost Minnesota in 2016, and won Wisconsin by just 1%.
