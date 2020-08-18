MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis officers have responded to an apparent homicide overnight in the southern part of the city.
Police say they responded to 123 East 59th Street, just east of Nicollet Avenue, around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday. There they found a man lying on the ground, dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
Police are investigating people in the area who may have heard or seen something in connection with the man’s death.
The victim was not identified, pending an investigation by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No one is currently in custody in connection with the death.
It was a violent evening in the Twin Cities overnight, with two people found dead in Blaine, as well as a deadly shooting in the southeastern corner of Minneapolis.
