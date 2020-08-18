MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A select number of Marcus Theatres in Minnesota are slated to reopen this week.
Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation announced Tuesday the reopening of over 65 Marcus Theatres nationwide this month. This includes six of the following reopening Friday, Aug. 21 in Minnesota:
– Duluth Cinema,
– Oakdale Cinema,
– Parkwood Cinema,
– Rochester Cinema,
– Rosemount Cinema,
– Southbridge Crossing Cinema
The remaining five theaters will open at a later date: Elk River Cinema, Hastings Cinema, Lakes Cinema, Safari Cinema, Shakopee Cinema.
Masks will be required inside at all times, with the only exception being when movie-goers are eating or drinking. Guests should also be prepared to socially distance in the theaters.
“The safety and well-being of our guests and associates will always be our top priorities,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “We implemented our updated safety protocols at a few locations in late June and have been extremely pleased with the response from theatre-goers.”
Employees will take mandatory wellness checks before each shift, wear masks and gloves, and implement cleaning protocols frequently. Hand sanitizer will also be provided throughout the facility.
To reduce contact between others, movie-goers are encouraged to buy their tickets online or on the Marcus Theatres app. And customers will be asked to place food orders for the concession stands before arriving using the mobile app or website.
