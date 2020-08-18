MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Although fair lovers won’t be able to attend the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year, they will be able to enjoy a taste of the fair from at home.

The Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday unveiled its at-home edition, which will appear on the fair’s website and social media channels during the 12 days that would have been the fair.

The virtual fair will feature demonstrations, entertainment, creative contests, history tidbits, behind-the-scenes peeks, daily fun fair facts, activities and more.

“We can’t go to the fair this year, so we’re bringing the fair to you,” said General Manager Jerry Hammer. “You’ll see familiar favorites and also learn exciting things you never knew about the fair, and hopefully put them on your list to experience next year.”

Fair officials say the at-home edition will include performances by prominent musical artists as part of its “Celebrate Culture and Community” lineup. Several presenters of Dan Patch Park programs will also be featured.

In addition to the virtual experience, fair fans can now purchase two fair kits — the State Fair Party In-A-Box and the Crop Art to Go kit.

The State Fair Party In-A-Box costs $40 and includes all the items you need for a party of six: commemorative tickets, plates, cups, paper hats, party favors, prizes, a vintage State Fair ribbon, pennant garland décor and a party game.

The Crop Art to Go kit costs $25 and has everything you need to get started with this famous Minnesota State Fair tradition: seven varieties of seeds, eight beginner illustrations to use as design patterns, a 5” x 7” canvas, glue, paintbrush, toothpicks, pencil and directions.

Other merchandise, including t-shirts, buttons, mugs, magnets, water bottles, face coverings and more is available to commemorate 2020. To learn more about all the merchandise click here.

The Minnesota State Fair was canceled in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fair officials say they look forward to bringing the full fair experience back next summer.