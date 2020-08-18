MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead following a shooting early Tuesday morning in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. in the area of 46th Street and Hiawatha Avenue, not far from Minnehaha Creek.
State Patrol troopers heard the sound of gunshots and responded. Not long after, they noticed a car speeding near 46th and Snelling Avenue in St. Paul and pulled over the vehicle, which was riddled with bullet holes.
Inside was a woman driver and man suffering from severe gunshot wounds. The troopers provided aid to the man until paramedics arrived and brought the victim to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died. .
Minneapolis police say they have taken over the investigation as it’s believed the shooting happened on the Minneapolis side of the river.
So far, no arrests have been made. Police say the woman driver is not considered a suspect and is cooperating with the investigation.
This is the latest incident in what’s been a violent summer in Minneapolis. According to police, this shooting marks the 49th homicide in the city this year, surpassing last year’s total of 48.
