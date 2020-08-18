CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews in St. Paul are battling a fire Tuesday afternoon that’s sending up a large plume of black smoke over the city’s skyline.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the fire is burning at Metro Metals Recycling, on the 2500 block of Doswell Avenue, near the intersection of Highway 280 and Kasota Avenue. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The St. Paul Fire Department says crews began battling the flames around 11:30 a.m. They are currently working to knock down the fire, which is burning in a large debris pile. The flames have not spread to any structures.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

