MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews in St. Paul are battling a fire Tuesday afternoon that’s sending up a large plume of black smoke over the city’s skyline.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the fire is burning at Metro Metals Recycling, on the 2500 block of Doswell Avenue, near the intersection of Highway 280 and Kasota Avenue. So far, no injuries have been reported.
The St. Paul Fire Department says crews began battling the flames around 11:30 a.m. They are currently working to knock down the fire, which is burning in a large debris pile. The flames have not spread to any structures.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
DEVELOPING: Large plumes of smoke are observed coming from a location in the vicinity of I-94 and Highway 280 Tuesday morning. Viewer Ryan Norman sent in this video of the scene. pic.twitter.com/6xii1hJtU2
— WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) August 18, 2020
Video of the fire in Minneapolis via JD Fratzke – he’s at the Surly parking lot pic.twitter.com/hcCTMeKYBy
— Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) August 18, 2020
Smoke pouring into the sky near 94 and 280, northeast of Minneapolis. @WCCO is gathering details. #wcco pic.twitter.com/pvdbMvz7qq
— Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) August 18, 2020
