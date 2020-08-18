Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday evening that left a man injured.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 5:23 p.m. to the 2100 block of Bryant Avenue North.
Upon arrival, authorities located a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police say the victim is not cooperating.
At this time, no one is in custody and the investigating is underway.
No other information is provided at this time, check back with WCCO for updates.
