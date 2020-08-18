CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Emily Parent, Registered Dietitian for Coborn’s, shared this recipe for an Apple Crisp Breakfast Bowl with WCCO viewers.

Spiralized Apple Crisp Breakfast Bowl

Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
Yield: 2 Servings

Ingredients

1 Rave Apple, spiralized
1 Tbsp. Raisins
1 Tbsp. Water
Pinch of Cinnamon
1/2 Cup Non-Fat Vanilla Green Yogurt
1/4 Cup Whole Grain Granola

Instructions

1. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine apple, raisins, water and cinnamon.
2. Microwave bowl for 3 minutes.
3. After apple mixture is cooked, split into two breakfast bowls.
4. Top each bowl with Greek yogurt and granola.
5. Enjoy!

