MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old woman drowned Monday after reportedly pulling children from turbulent waters near a dam in central Minnesota.
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says the drowning happened around 3:45 p.m. in Clearwater Lake. Witnesses reported that a group of children were swimming when they began to struggle in the rough waters near the dam, which had swelled due to recent rains.
The 18-year-old pulled some of the children from the water before going under herself. One of the children, an 8-year-old girl, was initially unresponsive when first-responders arrived at the scene, but bystanders were able to resuscitate her.
Witnesses said the 18-year-old was submerged for about 10 minutes. A medical helicopter was ready to take the teenager to the hospital, but paramedics were not able to resuscitate her.
The 18-year-old’s name has not been released pending the notification of family.
You must log in to post a comment.