MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud Police are issuing a warning after reports of a scammer allegedly impersonating law enforcement.
Officials say the imposter has been identifying themselves as a police officer, advising the resident that they have a warrant for their arrest and then asking for personal and financial information.
According to police, the caller appears to be using a “spoofing technique” which makes the number they are calling from appear to be a legitimate St. Cloud Police Department number. Authorities say they would not ask for this information, especially over the phone.
Local residents who feel like they have been a victim of a phone, internet or email scam should contact the St. Cloud Police Department’s non-emergency number at (320)251-1200.
You must log in to post a comment.