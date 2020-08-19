Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials have reported an additional 567 cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths throughout the state.
It’s the highest number of deaths recorded since June 19; for the past two months, the daily number of deaths has remained in the single digits or low tens.
Wednesday also saw another record: in the past 24 hours, the state has administered 34,879 COVID-19 tests, far over the the 20,000 benchmark. The health department reported that a number of these tests were from a backlog, most of which were negative tests.
Note on data: On August 19, our testing data reported on the website included a backlog of tests loaded into our system—a little over 25,000 tests were added. The vast majority were negative tests that we received from several labs. Specimen dates go as far back as April.
In total, there have been 66,618 positive cases throughout the state since the beginning of the pandemic in March. However, 60,242 of those cases no longer need isolation.
Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,738 people have died of the virus, the vast majority of which have taken place in long-term care facilities. Of the deaths reported Wednesday, nine took place in an assisted living facility or group home.
Currently there are 321 people recovering from the virus in Minnesota hospitals, while 152 of those are in the ICU.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate is at about 5% as of Aug. 11, accounting for the delay in data. If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
