MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The nation will see history being made when Kamala Harris accepts the nomination for Vice President at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

She is the first Black and South Asian woman to appear on a major party presidential ticket.

“I along with many other Howard University alumni, HBCU alumni, and just people in the world who are excited about positive things will be watching tonight,” said Daniel Shannon, a Howard University Alum. “Howard has been regarded, and has constantly year after year, been identified as one of the most politically active campuses in the country, and so it’s a space where people show up with the intention of contributing to the long-standing legacy,” he said.

Harris’ connection to Howard and other HBCUs has motivated many alumni to help fight to get her elected.

“A lot of going to an HBCU is all about possibilities, and I think really this just shows us possibilities: that nothing is impossible for us,” said Melissa Taylor, a Spelman College alum, who is honored to support a fellow HBCU graduate.

The 107 HBCUs nationwide is just one association Harris has in her war chest to help the Biden-Harris ticket win come November.

“She definitely has associations with a lot of different spaces that she will activate, that she can activate, and that will activate on her behalf,” said Shannon.

While attending Howard, Harris became a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Alpha Chapter. With 300,000 members nationwide, her sorority sisters are poised to help her make history.

The Divine 9, historically Black Greek-lettered organizations, have formed Greeks United for Kamala Harris to support her.

“Those associations really are evidence of a commitment to service, and everybody who has an association where there is any HBCU or any member of the Divine 9, you don’t have to be a member of the Alpha Kappa Sorority, Inc. to be interested in supporting her for that purpose, because you recognize there is a sisterhood that exists,” said Shannon.

While Alpha Kappa Alpha or any Divine 9 Black Greek-Lettered organizations do not endorse particular candidates or other parties, they do say they are extremely proud of Senator Harris.