MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are searching for a 93-year-old St. Paul man who’s been missing since the weekend.
The St. Paul Police Department says Charles Taylor was reported missing by relatives Sunday evening. The family says that he left his home Sunday afternoon driving a black Lincoln town car with a Minnesota plate of 093-JHX and hasn’t been seen since.
Taylor is described as standing at five feet, six inches tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a thick shirt, tan pants and brown slippers.
Anyone who sees Taylor is urged to call police at 651-266-5960.
