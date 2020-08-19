MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis says he has grave concerns about mail-in voting for the upcoming presidential election.
Speaking at a “Women for Trump” event in Eagan Wednesday morning, Lewis says fundraising mail was sent to him by mistake, instead of Gov. Tim Walz.
“This is a system, this is a post office that couldn’t get Tim Walz and Jason Lewis right,” Lewis said, “that you are going to want to run the election? Are you kidding me?”
Lewis says the oversight shows the incompetency of the U.S. Postal Service.
Lewis says the post office is not set up for all mail-in voting, and it’s vulnerable to fraud.
The campaign staff of Sen. Tina Smith, who Lewis faces off against in the November general election, condemned Lewis for denigrating the USPS, saying he’s pushing false claims about voting by mail.
“Minnesotans have been voting by mail since no-excuses absentee balloting was enacted in 2014. There is no evidence that there is widespread voter fraud–something that even Republican Sen. Mitt Romney admits,” the campaign said in a press statement.
You must log in to post a comment.