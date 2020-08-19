MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kids are back at a north Minneapolis grade school this week, but they’re not in the classroom — they’re learning outside.

Harvest Best Academy is a charter school using tents to create a safe learning environment.

“All the parents and the kids as they’re checking them in, they’re distanced,” Hortense Hollie said.

Five-year-old Aubry started her first week at Harvest Best Academy in north Minneapolis. She and 70 other kindergarteners are being nurtured by nature in outdoor classrooms.

“The outside environment, they get the air, I’m just excited about it,” Hollie said.

Aubry’s grandmother is thrilled the school came up with a creative option to continue vital development.

“Young people at this age need to learn to interact with their peers,” Hollie said.

Right now only Kindergartners are here physically — first through eighth-graders are distance learning — but in a few weeks, those students will be returning to the classroom.

“I never imagined it but you have to deal with the cards that are dealt to you,” Eric Mahmoud, founder and Executive director of Harvest Best Academy explained.

Mahmoud knows that outdoor classrooms have their downsides and will only work for another 3-5 weeks in Minnesota.

So, he’s prepared to move the Kindergarteners back inside with everyone else safely.

“We’re going to have plexiglass around the desks, we’re going to make sure all our HVAC systems have filters, we’re also going to have air cleaners in the classrooms,” Mahmoud said.

For Mahmoud, not reopening was not an option. He says the pandemic is just as threatening as the loss of learning.

“Ninety-nine percent of our children are African American, 90% of them are poor — we’re already dealing with a significant achievement gap, this is going to exacerbate the achievement gap,” Mahmoud explained.

This set-up is a lot of extra work for staff. Every night they take the tents down and set them up again in the morning.