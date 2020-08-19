Trump Signs Iowa Derecho Disaster Declaration, May VisitPresident Donald Trump said Monday he has signed an emergency declaration for Iowa to help supply federal money to help the state recover from an unusual wind storm that struck a week ago.

National Weather Service Confirms 5 Tornadoes Touched Down In Friday's StormsAfter severe weather crossed over Minnesota and western Wisconsin, the National Weather Service confirmed five tornadoes touched down in Friday's storms.

Robbinsdale Neighbors Clean Up After Severe Storms Down Trees, Power LinesIn Robbinsdale, entire streets are blocked by oversized tree limbs.

Minnesota Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Northern Parts Of The StateA severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in northern Minnesota until 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Minnesota Weather: Severe Storms And Possible Tornadoes Leave Behind Damage"The sky was really yellow," said Matt Pletcher on Friday night. "And I looked out to our front yard, everything seemed fine, then we looked out the side and saw this massive tree down on top of one of our cars."