MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fifty students at St. Olaf College in Northfield are now in quarantine and 17 are suspended for the fall after they went to an off-campus party and were exposed to someone with COVID-19.
College President David Anderson made the announcement in an email to students Thursday afternoon.
“This is the kind of reckless behavior that will put an end to our in-person semester, and it must stop,” Anderson said.
He also says eight students have tested positive as of Thursday morning, but they are connected to the party.
The college has introduced a COVID-19 alert level system to keep students aware of how widespread it is in Northfield and the campus community.
