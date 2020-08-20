MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s no Minnesota State Fair this year, but Thursday marks the first day of the food parade. In fact, the lines to get food will be shorter, and it will be delivered to your car if you have a ticket.
What fairgoers this year won’t see is the record attendance of people walking the fairgrounds, waiting for their Pronto Pups or to visit the dairy building or the Mighty Midway.
Several days last year the attendance was well over 200,000 people. Thursday will look more like a traffic jam for the first-ever Minnesota state fair food parade.
Sixteen vendors will be featured in the parade. These include Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, Tom Thumb Donuts, and other favorites. (Click here for a full list of vendors, menus and prices).
The parade is scheduled to run in three multiday stretches — Aug. 20-23, Aug. 27-30, and Sept. 3-7. Tickets went on sale July 31 and quickly sold out. (WCCO is giving away tickets for five carloads to go. Click here to enter that contest.)
Along with the fair foods, the 1.5-mile parade route will also feature entertainment, trivia contests and activities. Parade-goers should expect a “multi-hour experience.”
The Minnesota State Fair was canceled in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time the fair was canceled was in 1945, during the polio pandemic.
Fair officials said they look forward to bringing the full fair experience back next summer.
