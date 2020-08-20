MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported the largest single-day death toll for COVID-19 in months, with 17 reported in the prior 24 hour period. On Thursday, that figure was back down to single digits.

The latest figures show another seven deaths from the novel coronavirus, along with another 698 newly reported positive cases, bringing the state’s total to 67,308.

The state’s current death toll is now at 1,745. The bulk of those deaths have come from cases at long-term care facilities, where almost 1,300 have died.

Wednesday also saw another record, as the state reported having processed almost 35,000 COVID-19 tests, far over the the 20,000 figure being used as a benchmark. The health department reported that a number of these tests were from a backlog, most of which were negative tests, some dating as far back as April.

In the last 24 hours, 13,810 COVID-19 tests have been processed. More than 1.3 million tests have been completed in the state, with 1,030,093 Minnesotans tested so far.

MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19

Hospitalization figures have appeared to be rising slowly over the last few weeks, with fluctuations. As of Friday, 309 are currently being treated. The number of patients needing intensive care units was at 148.

More than 60,600 people who contracted COVID-19 no longer need to self-isolate.

According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate is at about 5% as of Aug. 11, accounting for the delay in data. If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.