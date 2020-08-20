MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The famous mural painted at the intersection where George Floyd was killed was covered with a tarp Wednesday night.
A witness says a vandal went to 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis earlier this week and sprayed black paint over Floyd’s eyes and face.
Residents chased him out of the area and are now trying to find artists to restore the mural.
On Thursday, city leaders are expected to update the plan for reopening the area of 38th and Chicago. It’s been closed to traffic since Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody. Four fired officers are charged in his death, and one of them, Derek Chauvin, is facing murder charges.
The intersection has become a memorial to Floyd and others killed at the hands of police. The city wants to figure out how to reopen it to help stabilize the community.
