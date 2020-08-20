MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A local organization is providing school supplies for hundreds of Wright County students in need.
Project Pencils on Thursday announced that it is supplying more than 275 students with backpacks filled with specific school supplies they need to start the school year.
The organization was established in 2018. Since then, Project Pencils has provided school supplies for more than 1,000 students.
“This is all possible thanks to the incredible generosity of hundreds of volunteers” shared Hollee Saville. “It’s a blessing to see the excitement on children’s faces when they receive their supplies. With everything that has happened on this 2020 roller coaster, I’m grateful that we can give these students and their families one more reason to smile and one less reason to worry.”
More than 45 volunteers helped prepare the supplies for distribution on August 14 and 20.
Families will pick up their students’ backpacks and supplies on Aug. 22 and Aug. 25 at Saville’s home in St. Michael.
To request supplies for your child attending a Wright County Public School click here.
To learn more about how you can donate and provide the students’ supplies click here.
You must log in to post a comment.