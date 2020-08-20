MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Cass County say a man is being treated for serious life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in a hit and run Wednesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 2:25 p.m. to Orton’s Y Mart Convenience Store in Turtle Lake Township.
Upon arrival, deputies found several individuals providing medical aid to a 60-year-old Walker man who had been struck by a vehicle in the parking lot. Witnesses told deputies that the vehicle had left the scene after running the victim over.
The victim was transported to a Fargo hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
Deputies quickly located the vehicle described by witnesses. The driver, a 48-year-old Walker man, was arrested on numerous charges and was transported to the Cass County Detention Center. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
WCCO-TV does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.
You must log in to post a comment.