MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Kandiyohi County say a fire started in the jail Thursday.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened just before noon. Limited details are available but officials say staff members were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
As a precautionary measure, one inmate and one corrections officer were transported to Carris Health-Rice Memorial Hospital. Both have since checked out.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the fire.
