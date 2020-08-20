Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you’re on road trip — short or long — is there a certain song you just have to play? A new survey reveals the top driving songs.
Coming in at number one is Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” That was followed by Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” at number two.
Other songs that ranked highly among drivers were “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC, “Life is a Highway” by Tom Cochrane, and “Dancing Queen” by ABBA.
The survey also found that, among newer songs, Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” and “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X were much preferred.
The survey also found that Justin Bieber is at the top of the highest number of people’s “guilty pleasure” lists.
Click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.