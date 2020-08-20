Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota has issued a safety advisory after a robbery on campus Thursday afternoon.
According to the university, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near Delaware St. Southeast and E River Road.
Officials say the suspects were driving a black Honda Accord with dark tinted windows and a missing hubcap on the driver’s side rear. The suspect car had no plates.
According to the university, the suspects implied they had a gun before stealing the victim’s 2017 cream colored Nissan. Both vehicles were last seen in the area of 13th and 4th Avenue SE.
Officials are warning the public to be aware and use caution. No additional information is available at this time.
