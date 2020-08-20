MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a woman was shot and killed late Wednesday night on the city’s east side.

The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened at a home on the 1100 block of Bush Avenue. The 911 call came in around 8:45 p.m. The caller told authorities that their mother had been shot in the head.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who’d been shot, lying in the backyard. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

It’s yet unknown if the victim lived at the home or what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.

St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders says this was the city’s 21st homicide of the year, adding that homicides are up 75% relative to last year.

“It’s been a difficult year for us in the city,” he told reporters early Thursday morning. “We’ve seen an increase in reports of shots fired by 134%, that’s a significant jump. We’ve had dozens of people struck by gunfire, and by the grace of god we haven’t had more fatalities.”

Teen Injured In Other Overnight Shooting

Another shooting Wednesday night in St. Paul left a teenager with a bullet wound.

According to Linders, the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. on the 1700 block of Rose Avenue, about two miles from where the woman was killed.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He is expected to be OK.

Investigators say the teenager was walking outside when he was struck by gunfire. Emergency crews brought him to Regions Hospital.

No arrests have been made. St. Paul police don’t believe this shooting is connected to the earlier homicide.

This second shooting is also under investigation.