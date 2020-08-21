Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Marshall Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Sarah Theresa Hub;er, 31, was supposed to pick up her child in Delavan, Minnesota on Thursday but did not show up and has not been seen or heard from since.
Officials say Hubler is believed to be driving a blue 2010 Chevy Impala, with a Minnesota license plate of #EEZ 397.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Hubler please contact the Marshall Police Department at 507-537-7000.
