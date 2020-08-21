CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Marshall Police Department, Minnesota Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension, Sarah Theresa Huber

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Marshall Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Sarah Theresa Hub;er, 31, was supposed to pick up her child in Delavan, Minnesota on Thursday but did not show up and has not been seen or heard from since.

Credit: BCA

Officials say Hubler is believed to be driving a blue 2010 Chevy Impala, with a Minnesota license plate of #EEZ 397.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Hubler please contact the Marshall Police Department at 507-537-7000.

