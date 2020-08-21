Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As more students are getting prepared to head back to classes, the Minnesota Department of Health is releasing the latest figures on COVID-19 in the state, and Friday’s numbers added another 835 positive cases to the state’s now current total of 68,133 since the pandemic started.

As of Friday, the state’s death toll is now at 1,753, after another eight deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The bulk of those deaths have come from cases at long-term care facilities, where 1,302 have died.

Hospitalization figures are continuing to hold relatively steady. On Friday, 296 were listed as currently being treated for the novel coronavirus. The number of patients needing intensive care units was at 136. The latter figure represents the lowest number in ICU in close to a month.

In the last 24 hours, close to 19,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed. More than 1.34 million tests have been completed in the state so far, with more than 1.04 million Minnesotans having been tested at some point since the start of the pandemic.

MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19

More than 60,900 people who contracted COVID-19 no longer need to self-isolate.

According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate is at about 5% as of Aug. 5, accounting for the delay in data. If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.