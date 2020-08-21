MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fire is burning in a downtown Minneapolis restaurant.
Firefighters arrived to the Red Rabbit in the North Loop, at 3rd Avenue and Washington.
Minneapolis Fire Department said people noticed smoke after the grills had been fired up. By the time they arrived, the fire had extended into the roof and gotten outside. Fire crews were on the roof, working to get it extinguished.
Though there is some damage, MFD said it is normal that they will have to damage parts of the structure in order to save the building as a whole.
Red Rabbit posted on Instagram shortly after, saying the restaurant is closed until further notice. There were no injuries, and everyone is safe.
The restaurant also burned in 2018, when a fire broke out in the kitchen.
