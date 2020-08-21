MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five months after the state began its battle against COVID-19, the virus is having a devastating effect on low income families. One in eight families don’t have enough to eat.
In North Minneapolis, a large food distribution effort is going on to provide good nutrition to families in need. It’s the second of three large distribution efforts sponsored by the Northpoint Health and Wellness Center and its community partners.
Trying to stay healthy during a pandemic is hard enough, but for families who are already food insecure, the challenge is downright daunting. On Friday, between 350 and 500 families are receiving boxes of fresh produce, meat and dairy products.
All of the food was donated and thanks to a partnership with Second Harvest Heartland, Wells Fargo and Mad Dads.
RELATED: WCCO Community Resources
“Due to the pandemic with COVID, people are out of work and food insecure. Right now we just want to be their support network to help them know they don’t have to worry about what they eat. We’re here for them,” Loretta Arradondo, with Northpoint Health and Wellness Center, said.
Two more of these food distribution Fridays are set for Sept. 11 and Sept. 25.
In addition, those without a car don’t need to find transportation, because they’re delivering another 150 of these food caches to families in need.
You must log in to post a comment.