CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, Coronavirus in South Dakota, COVID-19, Kristi Noem, Local TV, Minnesota News, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Friday, Minnesota health officials confirmed 15 COVID-19 cases tied to people who visited the Sturgis Rally in South Dakota.

Crowds of maskless motorcycle enthusiasts descended upon the town on the weekend of Aug. 8, with organizers estimating a total number of 250,000 visitors, half the size of a normal year. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, who has taken a hands-off approach to the pandemic, supported holding the rally.

Minnesota Department of Health said one of the visitors confirmed to have COVID-19 is currently hospitalized. They expect more cases to show in the next couple of days, considering the number of Minnesotans who visited the event.

READ MORE: Crowds Of Bikers Gather At Sturgis Rally, With Little Signs Of COVID-19 Precautions

Health officials say anyone who went to Sturgis should quarantine for 14 days upon return. If they are sick, they should isolate themselves and get tested.

 

Comments