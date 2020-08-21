CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Minnesota Weather, Storms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Storms are passing through parts of Minnesota Friday evening. Here are the latest updates:

7:20 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope and Swift County in MN until 8:15 p.m.

6:20 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Renville, Sibley, Stevens, Swift, Waseca, Watonwan and Yellow Medicine County in MN until 2:00 a.m.

