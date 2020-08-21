MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Storms are passing through parts of Minnesota Friday evening. Here are the latest updates:
7:20 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope and Swift County in MN until 8:15 p.m.
Severe storm warning for counties in orange. 70 mph winds quarter size hail are the main threats. @wcco pic.twitter.com/6OgW4bseKM
— LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) August 22, 2020
6:20 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Renville, Sibley, Stevens, Swift, Waseca, Watonwan and Yellow Medicine County in MN until 2:00 a.m.
The counties in pink are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 AM. Please stay weather aware tonight. @wcco pic.twitter.com/IXavkLcK4X
— LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) August 22, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.