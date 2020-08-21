MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 23-year-old Oakdale man has pled guilty in connection to the 2019 death of Lawrence Renfro in his West St. Paul apartment.

Nathan Mcdonald pled guilty to second degree murder in connection to the shooting on July 9, 2019.

Terrell Payne, 20, will see a jury trial on Oct. 26 in relation to the death. Payne, who is from Little Canada, is also charged with first and second degree murder in the case.

According to the Dakota County Attorney’s office, a friend arrived at Renfro’s apartment that July night, and after seeing the ground floor apartment locked, went to the bedroom window, where he found the screen damaged. When he entered through the window, he found Renfro dead on the couch next to his 2-year-old child. He took the child and left the apartment to call the police.

During the investigation, officials found five 9mm casings nearby. Renfro’s autopsy later reviewed he had suffered five gunshot wounds, including one to the head.

On July 30, 2019 when Payne was arrested, he told police that he and Mcdonald had gone to Renfro’s apartment on the early hours of July 9. They had tried to enter the apartment through the main door, but were unable to. They went through the bedroom window of Renfro’s apartment.

Payne said Renfro woke up and told them to “get out of here.” Then, Mcdonald shot Renfro multiple times.

Mcdonald will be sentenced on Nov. 5 in Hastings, where the first degree murder charges will be dismissed.