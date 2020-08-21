MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Severe storms swept over Minnesota on Aug. 14, downing trees and power lines across the state.
A week later, the National Weather Service confirmed three additional tornadoes touched down that day, bringing the total up to 14.
A tornado touched down at 4:45 p.m. in Osakis, in Douglas County. Its path length was 0.6 miles, with a maximum wind of 65 mph.
Another tornado touched down in Holdingford, Morrison County, at 5:47 p.m., moving over a field and open land, hitting trees, and downing branches. Its path length was 1.3 miles and maximum winds were 70 mph.
The last tornado landed on Todd County, in West Union at 4:57 p.m. It broke seval dozen trees, a garage was rotated slightly, and shingles were damaged. Its path length was just over one mile with maximum winds of 70 mph.
So far in 2020, there have been 66 tornadoes confirmed in Minnesota, which tops the number in 2019 (54) and 2018 (36).
You must log in to post a comment.