MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a 76-year-old man and 75-year-old woman were both assaulted while at work at the Security Coin and Pawn Shop Friday morning.
The incident happened at the shop on the 600 block of St. Germain Street West just before noon.
Three people are believed to have entered the store, all wearing masks. One of them exited the store again while police say the other two suspects grabbed an employee and punched them in the face.
After that, police say that they jumped over the counter and took items from the store’s jewelry case before fleeing the store.
No weapons were seen during the robbery, police report.
Two employees, both from Albany, were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police described two of the suspects as black men in their twenties and wearing athletic sweatpants and jackets, with athletic builds and standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. The third suspect was older than the other two, and a few inches taller, wearing a white shirt and jacket, with a white head covering.
Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.
