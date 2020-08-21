Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two suspects are in custody following a fatal shooting Thursday night in western Wisconsin.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in New Richmond, on the 600 block of West 8th Street.
Officers found 53-year-old Richard Rose, of New Richmond, with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought him to a hospital, where he died shortly after.
Two suspects fled the scene, but were later apprehended by police.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 715-246-6667.
You must log in to post a comment.