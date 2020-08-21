MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Polk County say a 26-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his grandmother Thursday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 11:15 p.m. to the 100 block of S Lohn Avenue in the City of Fosston.
Upon arrival, a witness at the residence told deputies that the suspect was temporarily staying at the home when he became out of control. The 26-year-old Red Lake man reportedly assaulted his grandmother before law enforcement was called.
The suspect was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault. He was treated at Essentia hospital and later transported to the Northwest Regional Corrections Center where he will be held until his initial court appearance. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the incident.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victim sustained minor injuries and was medically cleared at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
WCCO-TV does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
