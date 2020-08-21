MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Chisago County say a man is in critical condition after falling off a rock face at Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded to the area around 12:12 p.m. There, officials say the victim was overlooking a ledge and fell approximately 30 feet onto rocks just above the waterline of the St. Croix River.
The Technical Rescue team was dispatched to the area. The Taylors Falls and St. Croix Falls Fire Departments also launched rescue boats and worked with paramedics to get the victim to shore.
Officials say the victim was stabilized for transport at a local hospital but was ultimately flown to a regional trauma center. His condition is believed to be critical at this time.
The sheriff’s office thanks all the Interstate State Park staff and the bystanders who helped carry rescue equipment and clear pedestrian traffic.
The incident remains under investigation.
