MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Human remains that were located along the Sioux Hustler Trail in St. Louis County in April 2019 have been positively identified as a 29-year-old from New Mexico.
On April 5, U.S. Border Patrol agents conducted a welfare check on Jordan M. Grider, who they say was staying at a campsite on the trail and had been since October 22, 2018.
When the got to the campsite, they saw large amounts of blood. Investigators say they were unable to find any other signs of Grider due to the deepness of the snow.
A few weeks later, sheriff’s investigators, and other rescue squads, conducted an extensive search of the areas nearby, and found skeletal remains.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s department reported the remains were positively identified as Grider.
They said the exact cause of death is still being determined, though they do not suspect foul play.
