MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO / AP) — A Brooklyn Park woman is facing murder charges in the death of her eight-year-old son, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Tasha Tennin, 36, has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder and unintentional second-degree murder in her child’s 2018 death.

When originally charged in September 2019 for the death of her son, Tennin faced two counts of second-degree manslaughter, one for endangerment of a child and the other for culpable negligence.

According to the criminal complaint, Tennin called 911 on the morning of Feb. 1, 2018, to report her son was unresponsive. First responders noted his skin was “ice cold,” but he was not frozen. He had urinated in his pants and first responders saw a puddle of frozen liquid in the garage.

Tennin told police her son had been sick since Jan. 31, but school officials said he seemed healthy. She later denied that the boy was locked in the garage. When police returned with a search warrant days later, the frozen liquid in the garage was gone.

After several months, the boy’s siblings shared information with a foster parent, and one sibling said Tennin locked the boy in the garage and brought him inside the next morning.

Tennin was arrested on Aug. 21. The State asked for her bail to be set at $2 million.

Tennin is expected to make her first court appearance following the indictment on Aug. 24.

